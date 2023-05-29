Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Black River Electric Cooperative will hold its 85th Annual Membership Meeting Saturday, June 3, on the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School parking lot.

Members will be asked to register and vote in the board of director election from their cars and then drive on to enjoy the remainder of the day. Member registration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and close at 11 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, registration may close earlier. A brief business meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Members are welcome to come back after 10:45 a.m. to join the business meeting.

All registered members will receive a $10 electric bill credit for their participation. In order to receive the bill credit and to vote in the board of directors election, the electric service must be in the name of the person registering at the meeting. Members will be automatically entered in the prize drawing for larger bill credits and the $500 cash grand prize. The first 750 co-op members registering will also receive a gift bag. Prize drawings will occur June 5, at BREC headquarters. Members do not have to be present to win. Winners will be notified by BREC and posted on www.brec.coop.

During the brief business meeting, co-op officials will report on 2022 operations and will announce more than $890,000 in capital credit refunds which will be mailed to co-op members in June. Election results will also be announced.

BREC looks forward to this exciting event. Anyone with questions about the meeting may go to www.brec.coop or call 1-800-392-4711.