Bridge closed on County Road 275

The Madison County Road and Bridge Department is alerting drivers to the closure of the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Francis River.

The road is closed at CR 500 and CR 201 on the south end, just south of Walmart.

After an inspection by the Missouri Department of Transportation the bridge was deemed unsafe for motorists at this time.

The Madison County Commissioners are currently seeking information from engineers regarding the cost to repair the bridge.

This particular bridge and section of road used to be under the responsibility of MoDOT but the state turned over the section to the county many years ago. Due to this, the repair costs would fall onto the local county budget.

The commissioners say they will update the community once they know more details.

"We understand this has been an inconvenience," Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp said. "This was not something we planned to happen, but our number one priority is keeping everyone safe."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.