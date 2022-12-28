Bridge near Walmart reopens

After almost a year of closure due to unsafe conditions, the bridge on CR 275 has been repaired and is now open to drivers.

In January, the Madison County Road and Bridge Department was forced by the Missouri Department of Transportation bridge inspectors to close the bridge across the Little St. Francis River.

During the inspection, the bridge was deemed unsafe for motorists. It was reported the bridge had beams with extreme rusting and three of the rockers were bad.

The road was blocked at CR 500 and CR 201 on the south end, just south of Walmart.

The closure created a major inconvenience for many locals, including the local Mennonite community which travels the area via horse and buggy.

In August, Madison County Commissioner Tom Stephens assured the community the bridge was being worked on and hoped to have it fixed by the end of the year. In the end, the county was able to fulfill this Christmas wish and open the bridge just days before the holiday.

Stephens said, the repairs seemed to take forever, but the county wanted a long-term fix, so the bridge can remain open.

This particular bridge and section of road used to be under the responsibility of MoDOT, but the state turned over the section to the county many years ago. Due to this, the repair costs would fall onto the local county budget.

The commission plans to use TIF (tax increment financing) funds to pay for the repairs, so taxpayers should not see any increase in taxes to complete the project.