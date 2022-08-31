Bridge repairs well underway

At the beginning of this year the Madison County Road and Bridge Department was forced to close the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Francis River.

The road, which is still currently closed, is blocked at CR 500 and CR 201 on the south end, just south of Walmart.

This closure has created a major inconvenience for many locals, including the local Mennonite community which travels the area via horse and buggy.

Madison County Commissioner Tom Stephens has assured the community the bridge is being worked on and the county hopes to have it fixed by the end of the year.

Stephens said, during an inspection by the Missouri Department of Transportation, the bridge was deemed unsafe for motorists. He said some of the beams had extreme rusting and three of the rockers were bad.

This particular bridge and section of road used to be under the responsibility of MoDOT, but the state turned over the section to the county many years ago. Due to this, the repair costs would fall onto the local county budget.

The commission plans to use TIF (tax increment financing) funds to pay for the repairs so taxpayers should not see any increase in taxes to complete the project.

Stephens said, this is one of those projects which seems to take forever, but progress is being made.

"We are looking for a long-term fix, not a short term one," Stephens said. "We want to fix it right so that it lasts for a long time."