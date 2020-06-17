'Bridge to their future'

Pense said they have all had their "foster fails" where they ultimately end up adopting the dog or cat themselves.

"I think every board member has at least one foster fail, and that's okay," Pense said. "Sometimes their future just happens to be with us."

Pense said Furever Paws and Claws makes sure all dogs and cats at the Fredericktown Pound are taken care of.

"The Fredericktown Police Department is so good to help us help the animals, and we have a wonderful man named Larry Cleve that goes above and beyond with the pound cats," Pense said. "We couldn't do what we do without Larry. He's always willing to help transport or do whatever is in the best interest of the cats."

Pense said, in order to adopt an animal, an adoption application must be submitted to ensure the animal will be part of a family and not just put in the backyard on a chain.

"We also ask for a vet reference to ensure that you keep your animals up to date on shots and do heartworm and flea/tick prevention," Pense said.

Furever Paws and Claws is currently struggling to meet the needs of its animals.

Pense said due to COVID-19 they have only been able to hold two fundraisers this year.