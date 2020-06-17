'Bridge to their future'

The expression "every dog has it's day" has never been more true then when it comes to the Great Pyrenees named Bear.
"I'll never forget the call I got regarding Bear," Co-founder of Furever Paws and Claws Charlet Pense said. "It was the evening of Sunday, June 30, 2019. Sargent Hank Williams with the Fredericktown Police Department called me about a dog he saw on Facebook in dire need."
Pense said she immediately started making arrangements to take Bear to the Veterinary Clinic of the Mineral Area that night. She said, after examination, Dr. Hannah Gawf determined he was ate up with botflies and his prognosis was poor.
"She (Gawf) had to completely shave him in order to treat his badly infected body," Pense said. "I met Bear on July 1, 2019. The two year-old Great Pyrenees shuffled up to me looking like a very sick old dog. He took his nose and raised my hand to his head. He broke my heart and I fell in love."
Bear spent the next 10 days at the "doggy hospital." Pense said he was stubborn, grumpy and refused to eat.
"On day nine, Dr. (Justin) Howerton called me and said he was really worried about Bear," Pense said. "He wouldn't eat and wouldn't take his medicine. I told Dr. Howerton that I was on my way with McDonald's cheeseburgers and he would eat."
Pense said she prayed all the way to the clinic and did not know what she would do if he did not eat the cheeseburgers.
"I went in his doggy hospital room and sat down on the floor," Pense said. "Before I could get the burger unwrapped, he was going crazy wanting the cheeseburger."
Pense said Bear devoured three cheeseburgers that afternoon and the next day he walked out of the clinic and came home with her, where he has been ever since.
"Bear's road to recovery was very difficult," Pense said. "He was on oral medication, which he took in McDonald's cheeseburgers, and topical medication."
Pense said Bear was also diagnosed with preventable, but deadly if not treated, heartworms.
"It took 283 days before Bear was deemed healed and heartworm negative," Pense said. "After all of that, we adopted him into the Pense family."
Today, Bear's days are filled with love and the occasional cheeseburger.
"Bear has the biggest personality and gives the best bear hugs," Pense said. "Initially he was so sick that he slept most of the time, but as he healed he started making his presence known."
Pense said, once Bear was feeling better, he would sit by her bed almost all night and watch her sleep. She said he is very protective of the family including her grandchildren which he absolutely loves.
"He doesn't realize he is 100 pounds and thinks he's a lap dog," Pense said. "I love when he decides to try to sit in the recliner with my husband."
Pense said Bear is also a counter surfer and has been known to make things disappear if they are within his reach.
"I'll never forget the time I made a cake and put it on a rack to cool," Pense said. "I then went upstairs to fold some clothes and when I came back downstairs Bear had ate almost all the cake. David (her husband) was beside himself laughing."
Pense said the whole family has lost many sandwiches, chips or anything else left within his reach.
Bear's recovery, and many other stories like his, have been possible because of the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. The lifelong dream of Pense and Rita Lamb has rescued more than 2,400 animals, mostly from Madison County, since they began on Dec. 31, 2014.
Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is committed to helping the abandoned, abused and neglected animals in Madison County.
"We also try to help animals' owners who are having a difficult time by providing food in times of need," Pense said. "We frequently visit groups, clubs or organizations to educate about animal abuse and neglect."
Pense said, after healing and being vetted, most of their dogs are transported to the St. Louis and St. Charles area to wonderful no kill shelters. She said they make at least one trip per week to St. Louis.
"I think we fall in love with almost all the animals," Pense said. "As Rita Lamb says 'we are the bridge to their future.' I think I knew the first time I saw Bear, he would be with me forever."
Pense said they have all had their "foster fails" where they ultimately end up adopting the dog or cat themselves.
"I think every board member has at least one foster fail, and that's okay," Pense said. "Sometimes their future just happens to be with us."
Pense said Furever Paws and Claws makes sure all dogs and cats at the Fredericktown Pound are taken care of.
"The Fredericktown Police Department is so good to help us help the animals, and we have a wonderful man named Larry Cleve that goes above and beyond with the pound cats," Pense said. "We couldn't do what we do without Larry. He's always willing to help transport or do whatever is in the best interest of the cats."
Pense said, in order to adopt an animal, an adoption application must be submitted to ensure the animal will be part of a family and not just put in the backyard on a chain.
"We also ask for a vet reference to ensure that you keep your animals up to date on shots and do heartworm and flea/tick prevention," Pense said.
Furever Paws and Claws is currently struggling to meet the needs of its animals.
Pense said due to COVID-19 they have only been able to hold two fundraisers this year.
"We have two heartworm positive dogs, a dog that needs its leg amputated and many dogs and cats that need vetted," Pense said. "Any donations to the rescue would help the most."
Pense said they are also a foster based program and can always use more foster families for the animals along with donations of dog and cat food.
To find out more or to help Furever Paws and Claws Rescue with their mission to help all the abandoned, abused and neglected animals of Madison County, contact Charlet Pense at 573-701-4188.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
