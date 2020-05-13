Brittney Stumbaugh signs with STLCOP softball
 Photo Provided by Briana Hepfinger

Brittney Stumbaugh, of Fredericktown, has signed a letter of intent to play for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics softball team for 2020-21.

Stumbaugh is finishing up her senior year at Fredericktown High School, where she played for the Blackcats softball team for four years. In addition to high school softball, she plays first base for the Xtreme Softball club team in the summer.

Head STLCOP coach Michelle Patrico is happy to add Stumbaugh to her Eutectic team.

“Brittney is willing to work hard to find her role on the team,” said Patrico. “She’ll be a great addition to our roster.”

As a Eutectic student-athlete, Stumbaugh will begin working towards the integrated Pharm.D. degree when she arrives on campus this fall.

The St. Louis College of Pharmacy Athletic Program is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the American Midwest Conference (AMC). STLCOP currently offers 13 intercollegiate sports. An intercollegiate esports program will begin competitions this fall.

The College’s mascot – the Eutectic – is a common term in pharmacy describing the scientific process of two solids being combined to form a liquid. It is the perfect metaphor for the St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s Athletic Program – combining athletics and a demanding academic program.

