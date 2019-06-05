Stephen R. Green, President/CEO of New Era Bancorporation, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent election of Allison J. Bryson to the Bancorp’s Board of Directors.
Bryson is a native of Fredericktown, having graduated from Fredericktown High School and she remains active in various civic organizations in both Madison and Iron Counties.
Allison currently resides in Ironton. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia, having earned a B.A. degree in Psychology and a M. Ed in Counseling and Personnel Services. In addition she holds several business and professional licenses and certifications.
Bryson is a second generation owner/funeral director of Bryson Funeral Home, Inc., established in 1983 in Pilot Knob, Missouri. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce since 2015. She has also been a member of the Ozark Regional Library System Board of Directors since 2016.
Her father, William “Bill” Bryson, DVM also served on New Era’s Bancorp Board having retired from the Board in 2000.
“Allison will be a great addition to our Board, as she brings years of business experience and a vast knowledge of the people and communities that we serve particularly in Madison and Iron County,” Green said.
New Era Bancorporation Inc. is a $350 million bank holding company, established in 1934 and headquartered in Fredericktown, with facilities in Fredericktown, Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.