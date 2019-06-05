{{featured_button_text}}
Allison Bryson

 Photo Provided by Hastings Portraits

Stephen R. Green, President/CEO of New Era Bancorporation, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent election of Allison J. Bryson to the Bancorp’s Board of Directors.

Bryson is a native of Fredericktown, having graduated from Fredericktown High School and she remains active in various civic organizations in both Madison and Iron Counties.

Allison currently resides in Ironton. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia, having earned a B.A. degree in Psychology and a M. Ed in Counseling and Personnel Services. In addition she holds several business and professional licenses and certifications.

Bryson is a second generation owner/funeral director of Bryson Funeral Home, Inc., established in 1983 in Pilot Knob, Missouri. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce since 2015. She has also been a member of the Ozark Regional Library System Board of Directors since 2016.

Her father, William “Bill” Bryson, DVM also served on New Era’s Bancorp Board having retired from the Board in 2000.

“Allison will be a great addition to our Board, as she brings years of business experience and a vast knowledge of the people and communities that we serve particularly in Madison and Iron County,” Green said.

New Era Bancorporation Inc. is a $350 million bank holding company, established in 1934 and headquartered in Fredericktown, with facilities in Fredericktown, Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.

