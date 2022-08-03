 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buddy's Home Furnishings Ribbon Cutting

Buddy's Home Furnishings Ribbon Cutting And Grand Reopening

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for Buddy's Home Furnishings, July 30, at 409 W. Main Street. The Grand Reopening Celebration lasted two days with giveaways and an ice cream social inside the store.  

