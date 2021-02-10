Budget battle

We know that all five of the previous COVID-related bills were passed with bipartisan support. This week began with a framework laid out by 10 Republican Senators as a path to a potential compromise. But after agreeing to meet with these senators, President Biden proved the meeting was nothing more than a photo-op, broadly rejecting any sort of discussion. This must be because they know there is not a bipartisan consensus in this country for the socialist policies they want to include, giveaways to their base, the far left and the coastal elites.

I serve as the Republican Leader of the Budget Committee, so I’ve had a front-seat view to the Democrat Majority’s recklessness and leading the charge to fight against it. For the first time in more than 30 years, House Democrats completely skipped the committee to bring their product to the House Floor instead of going through the normal process on a budget they wrote. The only explanation I can come up with is they really must not want us finding out what’s in this plan before they pass it.

Just look at what is being discussed by them. They now talk openly to grant mass amnesty; to give Washington bureaucrats the power over your health care decisions; to pass the Green New Deal which will drive up the cost of your electric bill; and guaranteeing a universal basic income for people who choose not to work.

The Democratic elites talk about unification, but they are only working to unify their party instead of unifying the country. Even President Joe Biden stood in front of the capitol and talked about the power of example. But their actions don't match their words, and the value of every word they say from this point forward becomes increasingly meaningless. The actions of the Democrat majority, to start a process which will only end in more divisive partisanship, is the exact opposite of what our country is asking for right now.

