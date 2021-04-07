Build back better?

Washington Democrats have lost their minds.

If there is one thing Washington Democrats have shown this year, it’s that they are willing to embrace a disturbing appetite for spending. It turns out that last month, when they decided to spend nearly $2 trillion on bailouts and political rewards for their allies, they were just getting warmed up. President Biden is now proposing cutting a check for another $2 trillion to spend on a massive grab bag of liberal wish-list policies held together by misleading talking points. All the while, the President reportedly has yet another $2 trillion of spending proposals in his back pocket awaiting its own news cycle.

If Washington Democrats get their way, Congress will have enacted almost $10 trillion – not Billion, TRILLION - in spending in just one year. That’s more than the total combined wages paid to all American workers in a single year. This means more borrowing from the Chinese Communist Party while taking trillions out of our economy and out of the pockets of hardworking Americans for Washington Democrats to spend as they see fit.