Building bike culture in Madison County

Henke said Madison County is perfect for livable streets. He said most county and city roads are relatively quiet and safe to ride.

"What we need to do and what Spokes and Folks is going to do is basically begin building bike culture here," Henke said. "We want to do safety classes. We are going to be doing group rides starting in April. Take them into the county and let them explore a little bit."

Henke said he sees adult riders unaware of how they are supposed to ride a bike on the road and the rules they are supposed to follow.

"You're supposed to ride a bike in that you are supposed to follow the rules of vehicles," Henke said. "I see people going the wrong way against traffic, I see people on the sidewalks, I see people who basically don't know how to ride bikes like vehicles."

Henke said the goal is to get adults back on bikes, help them feel safe and create an environment where it is socially acceptable to chose to ride a bicycle over a car.

Spokes and Folks plans to offer rides twice a month, bike clinics to help with cleaning chains and flat repairs, a free helmet program and work towards getting bike racks placed around town.

Henke said, when applying for grants, most ask if they are engaged in livable streets.