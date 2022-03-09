Building school culture at FES

Robert Ingersoll once said, “We rise by lifting others.” At Fredericktown Elementary School, we try to create a better learning and working environment for our staff and students by embracing the same philosophy. We have provided two concrete and immediate avenues for staff members to encourage and recognize the positive contributions of others: positive office referrals and staff shout outs.

Positive office referrals are used as an intermittent and unexpected way of recognizing students who meet the behavior expectations of being respectful, responsible, or safe. Any staff member can write a positive office referral for a student and submit it to the office. Principal Joe Clauser reads the positive office referral during the morning announcements, and the student comes to the office for a prize. Clauser also writes a comment to the student and sends the referral home for his or her parents to see.

FES has been implementing Positive Behavior Supports (PBS) for more than twelve years. Positive office referrals are one component of our behavior support system. When staff recognize and encourage positive, expected behaviors, the result is a decrease in negative, undesired behaviors.

PBS coaches Heather Miller and Chelsea Tawfall believe the positive office referrals go beyond encouraging students to make positive choices about their behaviors.

“Positive office referrals are an important part of fostering positive relationships between students and all staff," Miller and Tawfall said. "Students can recognize when they do well and develop a sense of pride when others recognize it also.”

So far this year, 165 positive office referrals have been given to students.

Kindergarten student Kase Sutton was recognized by Heather Miller for being both respectful and responsible by getting his work finished quickly and quietly.

“Kase did a great job of getting his work, sitting, and working quickly and quietly," Miller said. "I’m so proud of him.”

First grade student Noah Francis received a positive office referral in January for being respectful. His teacher, Jessica Slinkard, wrote that Noah was respectful by pushing in all of the chairs.

When second grader Rylan Stacy was helping other students, Amber Parish noticed and gave him a positive referral for being respectful.

“Rylan helped a classmate when they lost their water at lunch," Parish said. "He also held open the door for a student when it began to close and separate her from her class.”

One way we celebrate the contributions of our staff members is with staff shout outs. Staff members are encouraged to write a “thank you” note to others and put it in a box outside the office. Each morning during announcements, Clauser reads one of the shout outs over the intercom for students and staff to hear.

Social worker Billie McFadden started the shout outs this year as a way to provide a way for staff members to encourage and support each other.

“The shout outs are a great way for our staff to model positive interactions for our students,” McFadden said. “Whether they are thanking someone for helping them or pointing out a colleague’s accomplishment, they are setting a good example of how to express appreciation and lift up others.”

March is School-based Social Worker Month, and we are especially thankful for the contributions McFadden has made toward improving relationships between the school and our students’ homes.

Kindergarten teacher Abbey Mooney gave a shout out to paraprofessional Danielle Clark for “always going above and beyond her job and helping others out.”

"Yesterday, she helped me take Miss Sherrill’s class to lunch,” Mooney said.

Second grade teacher Amber Parish pointed out kindergarten teacher Heather Miller’s generous contribution to a project she recently worked on. Miller helped prepare a video that was going to be sent out to the students and staff, and Parish said, “We didn’t know what we wanted to say and you helped us find the words.”

PE teacher Andrea Oertel showed her appreciation to music teacher Bailey Schnurbusch for printing and laminating letters and paw prints for her.

Positive office referrals and staff shout outs are just an example of the efforts FES has implemented to boost staff and student morale, model positive social interactions, and build a positive school culture.

“Having positive interactions and encouraging others are priorities for our students and staff,” Clauser said. “I appreciate the continuous dedication of the staff to building a positive learning environment. When staff members point out positive behaviors, we see the students take pride in their choices. When they model recognizing and appreciating the contributions of their peers, students learn by example how to express their gratitude to others.”

