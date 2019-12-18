{{featured_button_text}}
Cap A - Burgin

Sarah Burgin

 Photo Provided by Maria Weekley

Cap America is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Burgin to VP of Human Relations. Burgin who joined the company in 2015 as the director of HR has proven to be a key addition to the company leadership team.

In her new position, Burgin will be playing a larger role in strategic staffing plans such as compensation, benefits, budgets and employee engagement.

She will report to company President Mark Gammon.

“The position of VP of HR is crucial as they align workforce practices with our business strategy," Gammon said. "Hiring, developing and engaging top talent is essential to any organization’s success and Sarah has proven she not only is an excellent human resource leader but a real change agent as our company continues to grow.”

