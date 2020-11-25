Busy times for Eta Eta

In September, three new members were accepted into Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters.

The new members are: Carol Yount, Kathy Stearley and Debbie Shoemaker. Yellow roses and a yellow rose pin were given to the new members.

In October, a Halloween party was held at the home of President Eve Yaekel. Members enjoyed the fall dinner and costumes. Gregg Pruett won a prize for the best Guy Costume and Debbie Shoemaker won for the best Girl Costume.

In November, the Annual Fundraiser Auction was held at Shirley Middendorf's home. The auction was a great success. The monies raised from the auction will be used to help various senior Madison County residents.

