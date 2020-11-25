 Skip to main content
Busy times for Eta Eta
Busy times for Eta Eta

Eta Eta

New Eta Eta members are, from left, Carol Yount, Kathy Stearley and Debbie Shoemaker.

 Photo Provided by Anna Brown

In September, three new members were accepted into Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters.

The new members are: Carol Yount, Kathy Stearley and Debbie Shoemaker. Yellow roses and a yellow rose pin were given to the new members.

In October, a Halloween party was held at the home of President Eve Yaekel. Members enjoyed the fall dinner and costumes. Gregg Pruett won a prize for the best Guy Costume and Debbie Shoemaker won for the best Girl Costume.

In November, the Annual Fundraiser Auction was held at Shirley Middendorf's home. The auction was a great success. The monies raised from the auction will be used to help various senior Madison County residents.

