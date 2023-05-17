Here we are in the middle of another month, and I’m certain that everyone can relate to being busy.

For those of us in Fredericktown and Madison County, as happens every year the first weekend in May, we just completed another Azalea Festival. The weather turned out to be beautiful, the festivities were well attended, and the parade was one of the longest I remember seeing in a long time. Kudos to everyone involved.

Of course, this past weekend was Mother’s Day, which also always occurs in May. I saw many families gathered together for different occasions which is always special, not just for mothers, but entire families. Barbeques, games, special dinners, and church services. There were some that were together for the passing of a loved one, but they were together.

Within the next couple of weeks there will be high school and college graduations for many. Once again families will be together celebrating another step in the lives of their loved ones. Every day seems to add something else to our already busy schedules, but we learn to adjust and move forward.

My month has been no different from anyone else. Doctors appointments, my three girls decided it was time to clean out the overcrowded garage which took three full days and loads of trash to the dump, the roofers finally got a section of my damaged roof fixed, then the gutter people came and reinstalled the guttering, plus I had some new flooring put down in three rooms, so as I woke each morning I was trying to remember what was on my schedule for the day. Sometimes it seems as though everything happens in our lives pretty much at the same time. Then we go on a lull with nothing going on for a while, and then here comes another busy time again.

Situations and circumstances can be overwhelming at times if we allow them to be. It is important that each of us take the time to step back, take a deep breath, readjust if need be, and move forward the best that we possibly can. The unexpected will always pop up. The unforeseen will throw us curve balls, and the unusual will appear out of nowhere. But we have a Heavenly Father who is stable, constant, and promises to never leave or forsake us. We just need to ask His help and direction and He will guide us every step of the way. Are we busy, yes, but He is never too busy for any of us. Just ask Him.