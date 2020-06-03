Buy meat direct from your local farmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains for all kinds of consumer goods.

The first signs of trouble appeared in the form of empty shelving where toilet paper formerly sat. Soon to follow were paper towels, bleach and all manner of cleaning supplies. A few stores ran short on milk and dairy products for a few days.

In recent weeks, some Americans began to encounter bare shelves in their grocery store’s protein aisle. While there is no shortage whatsoever of pigs, cattle, or poultry on America’s farms, COVID-19 affected workers at several processing plants. These processors' slowdowns and temporary closures created a bottleneck in the supply chain. This bottleneck has already eased considerably as processors installed new safety measures, but many families have been exploring other options to get the meat they want and need.

The past few years have seen a boom in local farmers selling products directly to consumers. The local food movement has driven a dramatic increases in farmer’s markets, community supported agriculture operations and agritourism. Unfortunately, many farmers do not have the kind of advertising budget necessary to reach local consumers. This leaves some families unaware of the options in their own back yard.