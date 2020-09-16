Buzz at Fredericktown City Light and Water

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Electric bills have been a hot topic in Fredericktown for awhile, with the previous round of bills being no exception. As the new meters are being installed, City Light and Water, Fredericktown's utility department, is answering a few questions.

Some customers may have noticed a larger bill than they are used to recently. City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said this could be due to multiple reasons.

"First thing would be that it is summer and when it is warmer out, your air conditioner has to work harder to maintain the same temperature which will cause a household to use more kilowatt hours," Baudendistal said. "Second would be we started changing electric and water meters out the last part of July for the new automatic metering system."

Baudendistal said the new system will allow the city to pull all the meter readings on one day without someone having to come manually read the meter.

"Manually reading all the meters takes about 15 work days, because of this, customers original read dates range from the 1st through the 20th of the month," Baudendistal said. "With the old system those customers who got read earlier in the month, their usage ran about a month behind. With having the later read date, it will keep customers usage more current."