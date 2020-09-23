"Caching' In

Sletten said the rule is "take a treasure, leave a treasurer of equal or greater value." He said swag is usually a small item like a key chain or toy.

The geocaching community is family friendly, meaning any adult items such as alcohol, tobacco or anything perishable cannot be placed inside a cache.

"This is definitely something you can do as a family," Sletten said. "There are some caches that not all members of the family would be able to get to because of the difficulty level and danger involved. There are also some locations you have to climb up to and the terrain is unstable."

Sletten said he has taken his kids a few times and his youngest enjoys finding the bigger containers because they have toys.

"But remember, if you take a treasure, leave a treasure," Sletten said. "Not all geocachers have honored that rule of thumb. I have found several caches that have been emptied out and that's always a disappointment."

Caches are ranked by difficulty in the Geocaching App. The app is a great place to start an adventure as it will show how many are in a specific area and give hints to help locate the cache. Sletten said the first step is deciding which area you want to go to.