California's attack on agriculture smacked down by federal court

California is not known for its friendliness to agriculture. Time and again the state issues new laws, court rulings and jury verdicts that seem intent on decimating the very industry that feeds its own people. However, a hint of common sense sometimes sneaks into the system.

In late June, just such a thing happened. In a 34-page Order, Federal Judge William Shubb ruled against California’s overreaching regulations on the herbicide glyphosate. Commonly known as Roundup, glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide on Earth. Surprisingly to many people, it is also one of the safest.

In 2017, California took steps to force any product containing glyphosate to bear a warning label. The law gives two options. First, the label can read, “WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including [name], which is known to the State of California to cause cancer.” The second leaves even less to the imagination: “WARNING: Cancer.”