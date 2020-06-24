Calling All Artists

Ozark Regional Library presents online fairy tales illustrated by our local artists— that’s you!
Illustrate a scene from, Cinderella, The Little Red Hen, Jack and the Beanstalk, or Little Red Riding Hood and return it to your library branch by June 26 to participate. Illustrations can be dropped off in person or photos can be emailed to librarian@ozarkregional.org. Classic versions of these fairy tales can be found at ozarkregional.org if you’d like to refresh your memory before you start making art.
Illustrations will be spotlighted in our online Fairy Tale programs which will be posted on our website on Thursdays on July 16 and 30 and August 13 and 27. Thanks ahead of time for helping us tell these classic stories with a local twist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!