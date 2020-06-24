Calling All Artists

Illustrate a scene from, Cinderella, The Little Red Hen, Jack and the Beanstalk, or Little Red Riding Hood and return it to your library branch by June 26 to participate. Illustrations can be dropped off in person or photos can be emailed to librarian@ozarkregional.org. Classic versions of these fairy tales can be found at ozarkregional.org if you’d like to refresh your memory before you start making art.