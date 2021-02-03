Calling Wall Street’s bluff

And the elites are happy to help. Enter Robinhood--as in, steal from the rich. Robinhood was the trading platform for the little guy. No fees, no hassle. It was Big Tech, once again, allegedly democratizing another sphere of American life captured by elite control. But like the tech platforms, Robinhood wasn’t really about its users. Its bread was buttered by selling the data on users’ trades to the big players--the elite guys, like Citadel--to give them inside tips on where retail investors were sending their money. And the Citadel guys, in turn, pay off their regulators--like treasury secretary Janet Yellen--in their years away from government for favors when they’re back in power.

All was well and good when harmless data collection on retail traders was all Robinhood was doing. But tech knows from experience that democratizing the elites’ domain is a tricky business. They might start placing their bets against the elites’ interest. But that can’t be allowed to happen. People need to be nudged, for their own protection, when they get out of line.

So when GameStop traders decided to call Wall Street’s bluff--when the elites’ stock options house of cards started tumbling down--Big Tech did what it does best: It shut down their Discord server and closed off the Robinhood purchases. This wasn’t market manipulation, of course. It was just content moderation.

And now the crackdown will begin. Get ready to be told that retail investors are the problem. They’re too unsophisticated to be trusted. They’re herd-like. But do not under any circumstance question the financial system that built the house of cards they toppled. Do not ask whether a few elite traders themselves set off the GameStop buying frenzy--maybe even with their own WallStreetBets accounts--thinking it wouldn’t get out of hand. There’s only one scapegoat that’s acceptable, ever: the free choices of ordinary people who want in on a system that’s not meant for them. That sort of freedom is dangerous.

