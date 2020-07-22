Candidates chosen for July 25 FHS Prom

The 2020 Fredericktown Junior and Senior Prom candidates are Ethan Flanagan, Blaine Fingers, Jeffrey Couch, Russell Matthews, Seth Laut, Alyssa Pierson, Ashton Davis, Lidia Myers, Mallory Mathes and Oliviya Dunnahoo.
Plans for the parent sponsored event are well underway as parents and students have come together to raise money, create decorations and more.
The court will be announced at the Prom July 25 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge.
Tickets can be purchased in advance up until July 22 for $5 each or can be purchased at the door for $15.
After some deliberation the group has decided to let the juniors and seniors bring outside dates. Guests will be held to the same standards as everyone else in attendance and will need to have photo identification, be between 14 and 20 years old and not have any violent criminal charges and/or drug and alcohol charges on their record.
The cost for a guest will be $25 if bought by July 22 and $40 at the door.
There are multiple ways to get tickets. They can be purchased from Tracy Armes by calling 573-944-4508 or sending her a message on Facebook. They are available at Country Lane Florist from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
A liability waiver will accompany every ticket, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign.
"Please join our Facebook page (Fredericktown Prom 2020) and come see all the students and witness the transformation of a normal hall to a place where fairy tales come true," Armes said. "There will be public viewing from 6 to 7 p.m., July 25."
Anyone wanting to donate or help can contact Tracy Ames at 573-944-4508
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
