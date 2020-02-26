Candidates file for August primary

February 25 was the first day of filing for the Aug. 4, 2020 Primary Election. Filing closes at 5 p.m., March 31.

In Madison County, the primary includes District I Commissioner, District II Commissioner, Coroner, Treasurer, Surveyor, Sheriff, Assessor and Public Administrator. Winners in the primary will face one another in the November General Election.

These are the candidates who had filed as of noon, Feb. 25.

Incumbent Katy McCutcheon filed in the Democrat primary and Kyle Danback filed in the Republican primary for Madison County Sheriff.

Bill Rice filed for Madison County Commissioner I in the Republican primary.

Incumbent Larry Kemp filed for Commissioner II in the Republican primary.

Paula K. Francis filed for Madison County Assessor in the Republican primary.

Incumbent Collin Follis filed for Madison County Coroner in the Democrat primary.

Incumbent Jessica Stevens filed for Madison County Treasurer in the Republican primary.

Incumbent Carol LaChance filed for Madison County Public Administrator in the Republican primary.

No one has filed for surveyor.

