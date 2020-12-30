Candidates filing for April election

Filing began December 15 for the April 6, 2021 General Election, as candidates for positions on city councils and school boards signed up to run in the upcoming election.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State's election calendar, filing ends Jan. 19, with the slate of candidates certified by Jan. 26. The last day to register to vote in the April 7 election is March 10.

The Fredericktown City Council has three open seats with two-year terms, Alderman Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3. Incumbents Rick Polete, Paul Brown and Kevin Jones all filed for reelection.

In the City of Marquand, there are openings for alderman in Ward I and Ward II. No one has filed.

Madison County Hospital Board has one seat open for a five-year term. No one has filed yet.

Madison County Ambulance Board has two open seats with three-year terms in District 3 Castor Precinct and District 6 Ward 3. No one has filed yet.

Madison County Health Department Board has three open seats with four-year terms. Kathy Stearley has filed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.