There are two contested local races in the Aug. 2 primary election. Both are on the Republican ballot.

Republican voters in Madison County will be asked to choose between two candidates for Presiding Commissioner. The candidates, Jim Thompson and Jason Green have been asked the same questions and their responses will be placed below in the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

Jim Thompson

Thompson is a lifelong resident of Madison County. He is 61 years-old and has been married to his wife Donna for 36 years.

"I own two successful businesses in Madison County, plus operate the family farm," Thompson said. "I have also been self-employed since 1999."

Thompson has previous experience as a Madison County Commissioner and said he has a good knowledge of the county infrastructure, i.e. roads and utilities.

"I would also bring experience as a member and officer of other boards of directors at the state and local level to the position," Thompson said. "I have always enjoyed working with folks and other elected officials and will be available to work with the people of Madison County."

Thompson said, he believes honesty, commitment and being willing to listen, dedicate your time, and attend training are the qualities and characteristics that make a good commissioner.

"You need to tell the truth, even when it isn't the most popular answer," Thompson said. "Be committed to the job you were elected to do. Be willing to listen to folks, whether it is a problem, idea or even criticism. Be willing to give your time, interacting with other counties officials, our own county officials and mostly the citizens of Madison County to gain ideas and work on solving issues. Lastly, you need to be willing to attend training to help you better serve the people."

Thompson said, if elected, his priorities would be to make a more favorable atmosphere for small businesses to grow and thrive.

"I would like to continue to look for job providers," Thompson said. "I would also like to promote a spirit of co-operation and to the improvement of our infrastructure."

Thompson said, he wants to be available to other county officials, road and bridge, Sheriff's Department, 911 and the public.

"I want to be available during disasters, setting up emergency shelters, which I have done in the past, and just lending a hand wherever needed," Thompson said.

Jason Green

Green is 30 years-old and has lived in Cherokee Pass for 7 years. He has been married to his wife Tasha 10 years, on August 31. The two have a 6-year-old daughter named Adah, a 3-year-old boy named Joshua, and a 1-year old-boy named Eli.

"I have worked pretty well all my life at Green's Flea Market, which my parents opened in 1984," Green said. "I even met my wife at the flea market in 2010 when she came in purse shopping and got more than she bargained for."

In 2013, Green earned a bachelor's degree in international business with a minor in accounting from Southeast Missouri State University. He is currently serving his first term as Madison County Presiding Commissioner.

"There have been many experiences throughout my life that will help me as a county commissioner," Green said. "Firstly, my parents, through our family business and personal matters, have instilled in me the importance of budgeting and forward thinking. Those are two important traits to have when a large part of a county commissioner's job involves spending and budgeting money and planning for and investing in the future of the county."

Green said, secondly, his experience working in retail, from sourcing product to the end sale and customer relations, has taught him the importance of listening to and meeting the needs of people and putting forth an honest and earnest effort.

"Furthermore, throughout my life I have had the privilege of teaching Sunday school and other classes in church, going on missions trips, and once being on a church board, has given me people skills to work with others for a selfless and common goal and provides direction and accountability in my life," Green said. "Lastly, during my term as presiding commissioner the last 3 years and 7 months I have gained even more experience and have found the job of a commissioner as one of continuous learning."

Green said the qualities and characteristics of an effective commissioner include, being a good listener, willingness to learn, and having a sense of finances and budgeting.

"A commissioner should also have honesty, patience, self-control, and faithfulness in one's personal life, the duties of the county commission, and towards all people of the county without concern to differences such as political party, economic standing, religion, outward appearance, etc.," Green said.

Green's top priorities if re-elected, would be to continue to maintain county infrastructure such as roads, bridges and county buildings, as best as possible considering budget restraints, make the county more competitive for business by, if the budget will allow, reducing further or eliminating the county surtax on commercial real property.

Green said, the surtax was was $1.31 per $100 assessed value when he took office and is now down to 50 cents per $100 assessed value.

Green said he would also like to make Madison County government a better employer.

"It is no secret it is hard to find workers and keep workers, all the while our job market is getting more competitive with the cobalt mine, an electronics recycling facility and other businesses opening up," Green said.