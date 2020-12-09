Cannabis and cats

This week many Americans rightfully expected the House of Representatives to be completely focused on relief to small businesses, but that’s not what Speaker Pelosi had in mind. Instead, she held votes on bills to subsidize recreational marijuana and sided with animal rights activists to protect exotic cats. Pot dealers and Carole Baskin won the day in the People’s House while working Americans continue to suffer.

With this legislative lineup, Nancy Pelosi and liberal Democrats continue to show the American people where their priorities are. As liberal mayors and governors continue to issue unrealistic and ineffective lock downs and show that their own rules don’t apply to them, small businesses across the country have been left hanging. These stay-at-home orders only serve to benefit large corporations and elites while strangling Main Street. Countless small business owners are fighting to keep their doors open and many Americans are trying to get back to work. Yet, liberal Democrats continue to make it more difficult for working Americans to earn a living all while taking no action to relieve the pain they have helped cause.

Recent data shows that up to 1,500 small businesses closed every day between February and September of this year. Similar research showed that 60 percent of these closures are now permanent. This is devastating and could have been avoided.