Canning at the MU Extension

The Madison County MU Extension will be holding it's third night of Food Preservation Classes, July 14.

The final class will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will teach attendees about water bath canning salsa and pickling.

There are four spots left and you can register by calling the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303. The cost is $15 and participants will get to take home two products that will be canned during the class.

"The two topics that have already been covered, Steam Canning Jams and Jellies, and Pressure Canning Green Beans, have both been great classes," Madison County MU Extension County Engagement Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education Shanna Sorg said. "In addition to covering the various canning techniques and canning safety, class participants have put their new skills to work."

During the first class, participants steam canned lemony-strawberry jam, and red pepper and garlic jelly. The second class they pressure canned green beans.

"Participants have enjoyed the class so much that we are talking about forming a Canning Club that would meet bi-monthly throughout the year," Sorg said. "They would like to expand their canning experience and just enjoy time in the kitchen with others who enjoy canning too."