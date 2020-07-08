Canning at the MU Extension

The Madison County MU Extension will be holding it's third night of Food Preservation Classes, July 14.
The final class will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will teach attendees about water bath canning salsa and pickling.
There are four spots left and you can register by calling the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303. The cost is $15 and participants will get to take home two products that will be canned during the class.
"The two topics that have already been covered, Steam Canning Jams and Jellies, and Pressure Canning Green Beans, have both been great classes," Madison County MU Extension County Engagement Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education Shanna Sorg said. "In addition to covering the various canning techniques and canning safety, class participants have put their new skills to work."
During the first class, participants steam canned lemony-strawberry jam, and red pepper and garlic jelly. The second class they pressure canned green beans.
"Participants have enjoyed the class so much that we are talking about forming a Canning Club that would meet bi-monthly throughout the year," Sorg said. "They would like to expand their canning experience and just enjoy time in the kitchen with others who enjoy canning too."
Sorg said she really enjoys teaching from the Quality for Keeps curriculum. She said canning is a combination of science and food, with an end product that is delicious.
"Canning is also very nostalgic and seems to bring back fond memories for most class participants of an activity they watched or participated with when they were young with their own mother or grandmother," Sorg said.
During the classes, safety has been the number one skill participants gain from attending the classes.
"Using only tested recipes and knowing which preservation method to safely preserve various products are two topics that are covered in each class," Sorg said. "Additionally, home preservation allows people the option to know exactly where their food was grown and how it was preserved."
The next class, Pickling and Salsa, will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., July 14 at the MU Extension office, call 573-783-3303 to register.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!