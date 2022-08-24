Can't stop the music

After a two year hiatus, due to COVID, Piano Wars returned to Homan Hall, Saturday.

"The evening was truly magical as two extremely diverse and exceptionally gifted pianists took the stage in this round of competition," Emcee Denny Ward said. "The genres had been pre-selected and although not difficult, they were tricky."

Ryan Lenger, of St. Peters, and Justin Wayne Elkins, of Arkansas, took to the keys competing in five categories, 1940's, 1950's, 1960's, 1970's and 1980's.

They were each scored on technique, stage presence, and relevance of song choice to the genre, by a panel of judges, Luke Vetter, Theresa Vetter, Susan Settle and Adam Koehler. This accounted for 40% of the score with the remaining 60% coming from the audience's scores.

As a special treat, each performer played a 15 minute set, including vocals, where they could play whatever they wanted. This portion was not judged but instead showed the crowd the personality of each musician.

Throughout the night a wide-range of tunes were played as the musicians covered pieces from Hank Williams Sr., Drake, Garth Brooks, Billy Joel, The Beatles, Neil Diamond, Beach Boys, Chicago, Toto and even Violent Femmes.

In the end, Lenger came ahead victorious and will be competing in the finale, Oct. 15.

"I just thought I'd come out and have some fun," Lenger said. "I just thought it would be a fun thing to do, and it was."

Lenger has been playing the piano since he was 7 years-old taking lessons in an old church. Since then, he studied piano and voice at Southeast for four years where he achieved his bachelor's in vocal music education with an emphasis in piano. He now teaches piano privately and plans to start working on his master's degree soon.

Lenger will not know who he is competing against in the finale until after Round 2 on Sept. 23 where Jon Garrett, Cara Robbs and Stephen Hente will compete. During this round, two of the contestants will move forward to compete in the finale.

Lenger said, he does not know all of his competitors, but he knows one very well. Garrett used to be his teacher.

"So that would be interesting," Lenger said.

The categories for Round 2 will include TV Theme Songs, Folk Songs, Christmas in July, Fifties Doo-Wop and In Memoriam - Music Artists who have passed away.

Lenger said, Piano Wars was really fun because it gave him a chance to play genres of music such as pop which in his normal line of work does not get to perform much.

"I have no idea what the finale is going to entail," Lenger said. "I am very nervous about it, but I'm here to have fun."

Ward said, everyone is so glad to finally see Piano Wars return after the COVID hiatus.

"I, like the rest of the world, had only read about the perils and aftermath of a world-wide pandemic," Ward said. "To live it was not only eye opening but frightening. Nothing is more uncertain than the unfamiliar and unknown."

Ward said, the arts are so important to any community, and it is great to see performers back on the stage.

"The presence of the arts in any community adds value, culture and continuity," Ward said. "Missouri is so blessed to have the Missouri Arts Council (MAC) as a dedicated force in the promotion, funding and advocacy for the arts in our state. MAC in turn funds such organizations as MACAA (Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies), MACOA (Mineral Area Council on the Arts) and many other agencies across our great state."

Ward said, he would like to thank MAC, MACAA, and MACOA for their constant support of Piano Wars and of the arts in rural Missouri. Also, he added a special thanks to both performers, Brewen Catering and everyone who attended round 1.

Piano Wars returns for round two, Sept. 23 and the finale on Oct. 15, both at Homan Hall, in Marquand. Doors open at 6 p.m., a meal catered by Brewen Catering will be at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and tickets can be purchased by calling 573-783-5262 or 573-783-5438.