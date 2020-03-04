Cap A announces 2020 CAP Scholarships
0 comments

Cap A announces 2020 CAP Scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipients of the 2020 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees that work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients, awarded $2,500 each for the fall 2020 semester.

Kayla Pinkley has renewed her scholarship for the spring 2020 semester and will continue at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri Kayla is the daughter of Gerald Pinkley.

Flora Li attending the University of Science and Technology in Beijing, China. Flora is the daughter of Joyce Li.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” says Phil Page Chairman and CEO.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Kenneth Douglas Lashley
Obituaries

Kenneth Douglas Lashley

Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in F…

+2
Bear Aware
Democrat News

Bear Aware

Madison County residents became "bear aware," Feb. 18 as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News