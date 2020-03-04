Cap A announces 2020 CAP Scholarships

Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipients of the 2020 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees that work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients, awarded $2,500 each for the fall 2020 semester.

Kayla Pinkley has renewed her scholarship for the spring 2020 semester and will continue at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri Kayla is the daughter of Gerald Pinkley.

Flora Li attending the University of Science and Technology in Beijing, China. Flora is the daughter of Joyce Li.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” says Phil Page Chairman and CEO.

