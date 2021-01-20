Cap Amercia names Fritch vice president of executive communications

To support the growth of the organization and its strategic vision, Cap America, Inc. announced Jan. 11 the appointment of Anessa Fritch to vice president of executive communications.

In this newly created role, Fritch will be responsible for public relations with a heavy emphasis on brand management and awareness.

Fritch began her career at Cap America 28 years ago as a receptionist. As she quickly moved through the ranks, she gathered extensive experience in customer service, marketing, and sales. She joined the executive leadership team as director of marketing and sales in 2006, ultimately being promoted to vice president of marketing in 2013. Fritch has played a major role in the advancement of the Cap America brand within the promotional products industry, as well as launching the company into the sporting goods arena.

Fritch will continue to report to President and COO Mark Gammon.

"Anessa’s expertise and considerable knowledge of the company and the industry in general is absolutely indispensable," Gammon said. "We have worked closely together for several years now, and this more defined role is going to allow her to do what she does best – promote Cap America and cement our position as the best head wear company in the industry.”

