Cap America announces 2021 scholarship recipients
Cap America announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 College Assistance Program CAP Scholarship.

The CAP scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees who work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients awarded $2,500 each for the spring 2021 semester.

Kayla Pinkley has renewed her scholarship for the spring 2021 semester and will continue at Missouri State University in Springfield. Kayla is the daughter of Gerald Pinkley.

Flora Wu has renewed her scholarship for the spring 2021 semester and will continue her education through the Berkley HASS Global Access Program. Flora is the daughter of Joyce Li.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” Chairman and CEO Phil Page said.

