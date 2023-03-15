Cap America, Inc. is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees that work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full-time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients, each awarded $2,500 for the spring 2023 semester.

Jonathan Nixon will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Jonathan is the son of Tim and Katrina Nixon. Tim has been with Cap America for one year.

Justin Nixon will be attending Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. Justin is the son of Tim and Katrina Nixon. Tim has been with Cap America for one year.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” says Cap America Chairman Phil Page.