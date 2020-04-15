Cap America donates masks to MMC

Cap America donated 500 face masks to Madison Medical Center, April 8.
"Our community is fortunate to have companies like Cap America who can adapt and change quickly in a crisis to fill a necessary role," Madison Medical Center Board Member Ruth Ann Skaggs said. "The donation of 500 face masks could mean the difference in preventing a local outbreak of the invisible threat of COVID-19."
Skaggs said Cap America Knitwear Director Jon Page started looking for ways the company could contribute to the nations efforts to combat coronavirus and keep some people working.
"After some research into medical needs, it was decided sewing face masks was the best fit for the company," Skaggs said. "After contacting local entities, they discovered the actual needs and determined the type of masks needed could be made at Cap America."
Skaggs said the company made many contacts along the way and developed the best outlets for the masks.
"Along with (Cap America Sales Director) Corey Cissell, the company was producing more than 2,000 face masks each day," Skaggs said. "As well as contracting with healthcare and essential service companies all over Missouri and as far away as Texas and Chicago."
Skaggs said Cap America has always had a spirit of community first and they chose to take care of the needs right here at home.
"Madison Medical Center has about 275 employees staffing the rural health clinics, emergency services, hospital and Stockhoff Nursing Home," Skaggs said. "When I contacted Jon, the immediate answer was a resounding 'Yes. We will donate to our community hospital.'"
Jon Page said Cap America and its employees are proud to do something to help the community.
Skaggs said the donated masks will help protect the medical staff as well as food service workers, housekeeping, maintenance workers and 75 residents in long term care.
Madison Medical Center would like to give a special thank you to Jon Page, Corey Cissell and Cap America CEO Phil Page, along with Community Champion for Madison Medical Center Brandon Tull.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
