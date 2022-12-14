 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cap America donates masks to Southeast Health

cap a

Vickie Hoernig, administrative assistant of SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, meets with Cap America CEO Mark Gammon.

 Provided by Cap America

Fredericktown based Cap America recently made an in-kind donation of 180,000 masks to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, Inc.

This foundation was organized in 1977 as an independent nonprofit entity to ensure the future of healthcare in the Southeast Missouri region.

As the pandemic increased, Cap America expanded its offerings which included disposable masks. While rulings for mask mandates regarding the general public have been eased, there is still a large need for these items for people in high-risk settings including health care and long-term care facilities. This donation will assist in providing safety for those individuals seeking treatment through the SoutheastHEALTH facility.

Cap America CEO Mark Gammon met with Vickie Hoernig, administrative assistant of SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, last week.

“We are happy to be able to provide products to help SoutheastHealth,” Gammon said. “They are an asset to Southeast Missouri and we hope this contribution helps further their mission to serve our local communities.”

