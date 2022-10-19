Cap America donates to FHS Class of 2023

Cap America, Inc. recently donated $1,000 to support Fredericktown High School’s Project Graduation, an event held the night of commencement in which all graduating seniors can participate.
This year, the group has an ambitious goal. It is hoping to raise $30,000 to not only cover the costs of the event, but to also provide a scholarship to each senior attending college or trade school. The group hopes to meet its goal with additional fundraisers, like the upcoming “12 Days of Christmas” raffle. Follow Project Graduation, Fredericktown, MO on Facebook for updates on its progress and future events.