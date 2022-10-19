 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cap America donates to FHS Class of 2023

Project Grad

Pictured are, from left, back row, Cap America Embroidery Scheduling Coordinator Julie Stevens and daughter Lilly, Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley and nephew Michael Weekley, Customer Service Training and Development Specialist Sandy Bowling and son TJ, and front, Cap America evening shift Order Entry members Brooklyn Fields and Madison Amberger.

Cap America, Inc. recently donated $1,000 to support Fredericktown High School’s Project Graduation, an event held the night of commencement in which all graduating seniors can participate.

This year, the group has an ambitious goal. It is hoping to raise $30,000 to not only cover the costs of the event, but to also provide a scholarship to each senior attending college or trade school. The group hopes to meet its  goal with additional fundraisers, like the upcoming “12 Days of Christmas” raffle. Follow Project Graduation, Fredericktown, MO on Facebook for updates on its progress and future events.

