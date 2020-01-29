The Cap America website talks about the company’s commitment to community outreach.
It says Fredericktown “and the people in it undoubtedly helped Cap America grow into the successful business it is today, and so we strive to be active participants in this community and give back to those who have supported us all these years."
One way Cap America is making that commitment is by helping the R-I School District now and into the future.
Friday night, between the boys and girls basketball games against Farmington, Cap America announced a donation to the Fredericktown R-1 Education Foundation. On the foundation website, it says: “The foundation generates funds to continue a tradition of enhancing and supplementing the Fredericktown R-1 School District's excellent programs.”
Cap America Director of Sales Cory Cissell and Director of Knit Operations Jon Page made the presentation to Melissa Kline, a retired R-I teacher and a member of the foundation’s volunteer board of directors.
“Cory and I are here to present the Fredericktown R-I Foundation a check for $100,000 on behalf of Cap America,” Page said. “Cap America finds great joy in giving back to our community and being able to help with academic scholarships, fine arts, and other facilities that help our students grow in learning, team building and work ethic. These types of programs are important in facilitating the personal growth and future success of our students.”
Page, a former R-I student-athlete and now a parent, talked about providing better opportunities and facilities for students in the district.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our commitment to the school district and foundation goes beyond tonight, and we are asking you, our community for help in this commitment,” Page said. “Cap America is committed to donating $1 million to the Fredericktown R-I Foundation over the next 10 years for improvements, like our middle school stage and the high school track. This pledge exists if our community will come together and help the foundation raise $500,000 in pledges by March of 2021, for the next 10 years.”
Page introduced Kline who talked about past projects the foundation has completed, including resurfacing the tennis courts, renovating the high school gymnasium, and overhauling the soccer field.
“On behalf of the Fredericktown Foundation, I would like to thank Jon, Cory, the Page family and the entire Cap America family for the generous gift to the foundation,” Kline said.
She said the foundation’s mission is to assist the school district in facilitating educational environments that are state of the art. Current projects include construction of the soccer field house and improvement of the middle school stage. The foundation also awards two $500 scholarships each year to Fredericktown seniors. Future projects include the overhaul of the high school track.
Kline said these projects would not be possible without the assistance of the community. She asked for individuals and businesses who are interested to consider pledging or donating to the Fredericktown Foundation. A link for the foundation can be found on the school website fpsk12.org/ or you can go directly to blackcatpride.net/donate
“We are so appreciative of Cap America and the Page family for their continuing generosity to R-I District and our community,” R-I Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. “It is a bit overwhelming. Mr. Page came to us about a month ago with this idea of a continuing gift to help us replace our high school track. We could not have been more moved by this gesture. We are thankful not only for the gifts of the Cap America family but all of those who have made donations to the Fredericktown Foundation. With this support, we have been able to address several needs in the district that otherwise would not have been possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.