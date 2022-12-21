Cap America donates to Madison County Recovery Allies

MCRA formed as a non-profit organization in June of 2022 to improve access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery resources for Madison County Missouri residents. Its mission is to help break the cycle of addiction in Madison County.

The organization provides direct support to those with a substance use disorder by assisting with individual plans for long term recovery. Certified peer specialists and recovery support specialists work directly with clients to help them access treatment and other services. MCRA also provides community education and support for loved ones affected by substance use disorder. They advocate for easier access to outpatient treatment, group meetings, and re-entry into the workplace.