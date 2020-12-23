 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cap America donates to Marquand-Zion School District
0 comments

Cap America donates to Marquand-Zion School District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second year in a row, Cap America donated $25,000 to the Marquand-Zion School District. The donation will be used to replace the heating and cooling system in one of the district’s buildings.

Phil Page, Chairman and CEO of Cap America, has made an assertive effort to continue to contribute to local schools.

“This past year has presented challenges our local school districts never expected to face," Page said. "Replacing the HVAC system will be one less burden Marquand-Zion must deal with in the upcoming months, allowing them to focus on their students and preparing them for future success.”

Maria Weekley, graduate of Marquand-Zion High School and Cap America Community Outreach Coordinator, was glad to once again be able to present the donation to her alma mater.

“I’m thankful to work for a company that allows me to be a part of a give-back program which benefits my alma mater," Weekley said. "I hope other graduates of Marquand-Zion consider Cap America as a career option as they plan for their futures.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Raymond Miller
Obituaries

James Raymond Miller

James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Dor…

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Shirley J. Whitener
Obituaries

Shirley J. Whitener

Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in …

Patricia Lea Young
Obituaries

Patricia Lea Young

Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News