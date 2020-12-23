Cap America donates to Marquand-Zion School District

For the second year in a row, Cap America donated $25,000 to the Marquand-Zion School District. The donation will be used to replace the heating and cooling system in one of the district’s buildings.

Phil Page, Chairman and CEO of Cap America, has made an assertive effort to continue to contribute to local schools.

“This past year has presented challenges our local school districts never expected to face," Page said. "Replacing the HVAC system will be one less burden Marquand-Zion must deal with in the upcoming months, allowing them to focus on their students and preparing them for future success.”

Maria Weekley, graduate of Marquand-Zion High School and Cap America Community Outreach Coordinator, was glad to once again be able to present the donation to her alma mater.

“I’m thankful to work for a company that allows me to be a part of a give-back program which benefits my alma mater," Weekley said. "I hope other graduates of Marquand-Zion consider Cap America as a career option as they plan for their futures.”

