 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cap America donates to R-VI District

  • 0
cap a donation to mz

For the third year in a row, Cap America donated $25,000 to the Marquand-Zion School District. Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Doublin (left) accepts the donation from Marquand-Zion graduate and Cap America employee Maria Weekley.

For the third year in a row, Cap America donated $25,000 to the Marquand-Zion School District. The donation will be used for continued building improvements and new ceiling installations.

Phil Page, who has recently transitioned from CEO of the company to Chairman of the Board, has worked to create a legacy of giving at Cap America. Page along with his wife Mary, strongly believe that a solid educational foundation is essential to a thriving community and generously support local educational programs.

“We’re not only investing in our local youth, but our future workforce,” Page said.

Maria Weekley, graduate of Marquand-Zion High School and Cap America Community Outreach Coordinator, said she was glad to once again be able to present the donation to her alma mater.

“I appreciate the opportunity to present this donation each year," Weekley said. "I’m thankful to work for a company with such a generous and giving culture, and I hope other Marquand graduates will consider a career path with us as well.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Madison Medical Center, the Madison County Health Department and the Fredericktown School District are partnering together to offer some fun a…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Kaleb Dean Francis, 32, of Fredericktown to Angela Renee Keith, 38, of FredericktownJames Martin Snell Jr., 31, of Fredericktown to Jennetta M…

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone, 76, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 16, 1945 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Terry and Juanita …

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, died Wednesday December 15, 2021, at his home. He was born September 8, 1932, in Harrod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News