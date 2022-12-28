 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cap America donates to R-VI District

cap a to mz

Cap America Human Resource Specialist/Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley presents a donation from Cap America to Marquand-Zion Superintendent Scott Blake.

 Provided by Cap America

Cap America continued a much-loved yearly tradition and donated $25,000 to the Marquand-Zion School District.

The donation will be used to update the lighting throughout the district classrooms to reduce utility costs and to improve the quality of lighting for the students and staff.

Cap America’s Chairman of the Board Phil Page and his wife Mary strongly believe a solid educational foundation is essential to a thriving community and generously support local educational programs.

“We’re not only investing in our local youth, but our future workforce,” Phil Page said.

Maria Weekley, graduate of Marquand-Zion High School and Cap America Community Outreach Coordinator, said she was glad to once again be able to present the donation to her alma mater.

“I am glad to once again be able to present this donation to the school," Weekley said. "I hope that the current students benefit from the upgrades this donation will allow and will consider Cap America as a possible career path in their future.”

