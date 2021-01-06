Cap America donates to Salvation Army

Cap America donated $15,000 to the Madison County Salvation Army to help it reach its goal of $35,000 this Christmas season.

This donation will directly benefit the local community as the Salvation Army will provide food, clothing, and emergency services to those in need within Madison County. This year the Madison County Salvation Army was unable to participate in its annual bell ringing. It relied solely on community donations to meet its goal.

Maria Weekley, Community Outreach Coordinator, said “Cap America is proud to once again support the Madison County Salvation Army. Eighty-five percent of all funds raised stay in our county to help those in need, so we were especially happy to help this year after they were unable to participate in their normal fundraising activities.”

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, call 573-783-3491 or send mail to 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

