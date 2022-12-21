Cap America donates to Salvation Army

Cap America donated $15,000 to the Madison County Salvation Army again this Christmas season.
This donation will directly benefit the local community as the Salvation Army will provide food, clothing, and emergency services to those in need within Madison County.
“Cap America is proud to continue to support the Madison County Salvation Army," said Maria Weekley, Cap America community outreach coordinator. "It is very important to us to support our local community, and the Salvation Army does just that with 85% of all funds raised staying in our county to help those in need.”
If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, call 573-783-3491 or send mail to 1201 Madison 522, Fredericktown, MO 63645.