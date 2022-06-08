Cap America donates to Unitec Education Foundation

Cap America, Inc. recently donated $25,000 to the UniTec Education Foundation matching funds grant. The grant is for construction of an 8,000 square foot annex building to meet the growing needs of the UniTec Career Center and its many programs.

The UniTec Career Center serves seven school districts (including Fredericktown R-I ) with sixteen programs available at the secondary level with an average enrollment of 450-500 students per year. In addition, the evening programs serve approximately 2,200 adults in the GED/AEL and continuing education programs per year. Programs include construction, health services, culinary arts, digital media, graphic design, and pathways to teaching, among others.

Cap America has a vested interest in all local education programs, as the company is one of the largest employers in the area.

“By investing in programs like UniTec, we’re investing in Cap America’s future career force," Jon Page, vice president of production,said. "We employ over 400 people in our Fredericktown, Missouri headquarters and are continuously hiring as our company grows.”

The UniTec Career Center is especially beneficial to the company at this point in time because of its growing Graphic Design program. Cap America employs an in-house team of graphic designers and is currently looking to add to this department to meet the demands of the rapidly growing company.

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0