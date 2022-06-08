 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cap America donates to Unitec Education Foundation

  • 0
donation

Cap America, Inc. donates $25,000 to the UniTec Education Foundation matching funds grant. Pictured, from left, are Clay Dalton, Jon Page, Jeff Cauley, Corey Warner, Sarah Burgin, and Maria Weekley.

 Provided by Cap America

Cap America, Inc. recently donated $25,000 to the UniTec Education Foundation matching funds grant. The grant is for construction of an 8,000 square foot annex building to meet the growing needs of the UniTec Career Center and its many programs.

The UniTec Career Center serves seven school districts (including Fredericktown R-I ) with sixteen programs available at the secondary level with an average enrollment of 450-500 students per year. In addition, the evening programs serve approximately 2,200 adults in the GED/AEL and continuing education programs per year. Programs include construction, health services, culinary arts, digital media, graphic design, and pathways to teaching, among others.

Cap America has a vested interest in all local education programs, as the company is one of the largest employers in the area.

“By investing in programs like UniTec, we’re investing in Cap America’s future career force," Jon Page, vice president of production,said. "We employ over 400 people in our Fredericktown, Missouri headquarters and are continuously hiring as our company grows.”

People are also reading…

The UniTec Career Center is especially beneficial to the company at this point in time because of its growing Graphic Design program. Cap America employs an in-house team of graphic designers and is currently looking to add to this department to meet the demands of the rapidly growing company.

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stitched together

Stitched together

Purple, green, black or brown, tall, short, one-eyed, or six-legged, monsters can be anything the imagination creates.

Donald Ray Myers

Donald Ray Myers

Donald Ray Myers, 78, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born May 12, 1944, in Cascade, Missouri, the son of Arley and Opal (Pugh) Myers.

Does Medicare Pay for That?

Does Medicare Pay for That?

Medicare is a health insurance program that covers many services but it does not cover everything a senior may need.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

May 2, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News