Cap America hires Campbell as print supervisor

Cap America, Inc. welcomes Charles Campbell to the company as the new print supervisor. Campbell will oversee the day-to-day print department operations.

Campbell will be responsible for coordinating production schedules and overseeing quality and efficiency within the department. He will report to VP of Production Tom Gillespie.

“We’re very glad to welcome Charles to his new role," Gillespie said. "His years of knowledge and technical expertise will bring the Cap America Print Department to a level we have never experienced before as a company. Charles will be a strong addition to our production team, and I am looking forward to working with him as a part of the leadership team to further advance our printing capabilities.”

Campbell has more than 30 years of experience in the screen print industry, many of which he spent in a leadership role.

“I’m excited to bring over three decades worth of knowledge and experience to the print department at Cap America," Campbell said. "This company excels in headwear decoration, and I’m looking forward to being a part of a team so dedicated to quality and excellence.”

