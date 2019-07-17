{{featured_button_text}}
Cap A

Steve Serini

Cap America, Inc. welcomes Steve Serini as facility maintenance manager.

Serini will assume the role from company veteran Kirby Laws who has announced his intent to retire. He will report to Vice President of Operations Tom Gillespie.

“Steve is a great addition to the Cap America team," Gillespie said. "His solid knowledge of technical processes and extensive background in safety compliance assure us he is the perfect fit for our company.”

Steve, who has been employed in the field for more than 30 years will have the key responsibilities of direction and oversight for all aspects of mechanical, electrical and preventative maintenance for the company while ensuring a safe, secure and comfortable environment for visitors and staff.

“I am eager to join the Cap America team and make a contribution to the growing organization,” Serini said.

