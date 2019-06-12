{{featured_button_text}}

Cap America employees participated in an American Red Cross blood drive last week, donating 30 pints of blood and exceeding their goal of 20 pints.

The donation center was set up in the employee break room, and donors took time out of their busy day to stop by and give blood.

“Cap America is proud to do our part to help those in need," Cap America’s Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley said. "We’re grateful to our employees for their time, generosity, and dedication to helping others. They truly make Cap America a winning team.”

There is currently a critical need of Type O blood; however, all blood types are encouraged to give to ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need. To learn more about how you can help by donating blood, visit https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.

