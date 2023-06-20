Fredericktown based Cap America is proud to announce it has been named to the PPAI 100 list for 2023. Researched and objectively scored by Promotional Products Association International, PPAI 100 is a prestigious list ranking 50 exemplary distributors and 50 exemplary suppliers in the promotional products industry.

The PPAI 100 is based on several factors. Revenue is a key facet of the scoring, but other aspects of organizational excellence are also considered, including business growth over time, corporate social responsibility and technology practices, the strength of firms’ workforces, employee happiness, industry faith and beyond.

"PPAI 100 companies represent the model for our industry, and really any industry,” said Josh Ellis, PPAI Media’s publisher and editor-in-chief. “These are firms that exemplify business done right. The rankings reflect comprehensive excellence, so no company can afford to ignore any aspect of organizational leadership if they want to rank highly – or rank at all. Making PPAI 100 means that you are truly a leader. It's the highest distinction PPAI bestows on its member companies."

“We are honored to be named to the PPAI 100 list,” said Mark Gammon, Cap America CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and services, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts.

“We are excited to continue to grow our business and provide our customers with the best possible experience. We are grateful to our customers for their continued support.”