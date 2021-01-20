Cap America names Cissell director of marketing

Cap America, Inc. announced Jan. 11 that Cory Cissell has been named director of marketing.

Cissell will lead the department in place of Anessa Fritch, who was recently appointed to the role of vice president of communications, and will report to President and COO Mark Gammon.

Cissell joined the Cap America team as business development manager in 2012 and joined the leadership team as the national sales manager in 2017. He was most recently promoted to director of sales last year. Cissell holds a degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University, where he minored in marketing.

“Not only does Cory bring several years of experience in sales to the marketing team, he also brings commitment and passion to developing the Cap America brand," Gammon said. "Cory will bring a fresh outlook to the marketing department, and I’m excited to witness his accomplishments in the coming years.”

