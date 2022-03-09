 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cap America promotes Bellew to assistant accounting manager

MISSY-BELLEW

Missy Bellew

Cap America, Inc. announced Missy Bellew has been promoted to assistant accounting manager. Missy joined the Cap America team in early 2021 as the staff accountant with more than 17 years of accounting and finance experience.

As the assistant accounting manager, Missy’s responsibilities will include processing and recording customer payments, managing customer collections, and providing support to other members of the finance team. She will report to Accounting Manager Jeni Pierce.

“Missy has been a valuable addition to our team and I look forward to her continuing to excel in this new role,” Pierce said.

Chief Financial Officer Curt Carr said he recognizes the importance of Missy’s position.

“As the company grows, we need skilled and efficient team members like Missy in these supportive roles," Carr said. "She will undoubtedly help to improve efficiencies and performance within the department.”

