Cap America promotes Gillespie to senior vice president of production

Tom Gillespie

Cap America, Inc. recently announced Tom Gillespie has been promoted to senior vice president of production. He has ten years of experience as the vice president of production.

Gillespie has been with Cap America since 2006, when he was hired as director of production. He was promoted to vice president of production in 2011. Under Gillespie’s leadership, Cap America’s production capabilities and efficiencies have progressed significantly. Over the past 15 years, Cap America has seen the number of embroidery operators increase by almost 100 employees. Gillespie was an integral part of a recent wage increase for these employees, as well as the restructuring of Cap America’s USA made knit department production to accommodate for recent exponential growth.

As Senior Vice President of Production, Gillespie will be an essential part of the high-level decision-making process to execute strategic initiatives for continued advancement of the company. He will report to President and COO Mark Gammon.

“We are proud to have built a leadership team that exemplifies Cap America’s high standards and are excited to advance Tom within that team," Gammon said. "Tom’s dedication and commitment to Cap America are unparalleled and I look forward to working with him to propel Cap America into the future.”

